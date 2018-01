What do you do when you are stressed during office hours? -- We asked this question to people and here is what they said about the one thing that helps them relieve stress at workplace.

Popping bubble wrap. This is one thing that not only helps to divert my mind but also calms me at work. But it is addictive. - Saheli

I have nail paints in my drawer and every time I feel low, I paint my nails. It refreshes me and lightens my mood as well- Shruti

My stress-busting tip at workplace is to have coffee. A cup of nice coffee is all I need to beat stress and get back to my work in no time- Dipali

For me, a trick that always works is drawing or sketching something on a sheet of paper. It helps me to de-clutter my mind- Jyoti