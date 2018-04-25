Mosquito and summer— you cannot have one without the other. Rather than purchasing the chemical-laden mosquito repellent products from the market consider adding these mosquito repellent plants to your garden, recommended by medicinal plant expert, Anusuya Sharma.

Basil: A quick and easy way to repel mosquitoes is to plant some basil on your windows or your balcony. Basil has a pungent smell which can keep the mosquitoes at bay. In fact, basil leaves rubbed directly on the skin can be a great bite relief.

Lemon balm: Lemon balm can be a great option for a mosquito repellent. The beautiful blooms have a strong fragrance that can keep the mosquitoes away. What’s more, they are easy to grow and can even resist drought and grow well in the shade.

Citronella: You may know that citronella is one of the most common ingredients in mosquito repellents but did you know citronella is a plant? Citronella has a strong aroma that masks other scents and thus keeps the mosquitoes from being attracted to other things around it. It can be an excellent idea to grow them in large planters.

Marigold: The bright and beautiful marigold plant contains a compound called pyrethrum that repels mosquitoes. Place them on your balconies and mosquitoes will never want to cross over the area.

Catnip: Catnip or catmint which belongs to the mint family can be much more effective than DEET, a common ingredient in most insect repellents. You can easily grow catnip with other flowers, herbs or vegetables in your garden.