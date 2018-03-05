Stress during exams is quite common in children. However, in some cases, it can take a toll on your kid's health. Dr Mrinmay Das, Senior Consultant, Behavioural Sciences, Jaypee Hospital, Noida shares few symptom of exam stress in students and help them cope with it.

Increased heart rate: Due to stress and tension related to exams, there are high chances that it can lead to increased heart rate. Palpitations of the heart are also quite common during this time.

Shallow breathing: In some cases, changes in the breathing pattern is also seen. Some children do experience shallow breathing when stressed.

Faintness/light-headedness: As the body and mind are under strain, it can lead to light-headedness or fainting during exams, when your child is under pressure.

Perspiration: When stressed, some kids can experience excessive sweating or perspiration. This is a sign of stress which should not be ignored.

Loss of appetite: One of the common signs o f stress, especially seen in kids during exams is changes in appetite. If you watch out changes in eating patterns, it indicates stress, so help the kid deal with it.

Headache: A common sign of being stressed, headache should not be ignored. If not taken care of initially, it can affect your studies and preparation during exams.

Insomnia: It is not just stress but the nervousness and studying the whole night to complete the syllabus that can leave your kid with sleepless nights. This will further stress out the kid.

Fatigue: Lack of sleep during exams and stress to score well in exams can not only lead to sleepless nights but strain the body physically leading to fatigue.

Nausea: Lack of sleep along with changes in appetite in some kids can lead to nausea or upset stomach. Hence, do not ignore nausea as it could indicate that the kid is stressed.

Feeling too hot/cold: In some cases, stress can also make you feel either too cold or too hot. This is seen in children especially during exams.