Pneumonia is quite common, especially during winters due to the cold weather and high risk of infections. However, following few diet tips can help you to fight and even prevent pneumonia this season. Here are few nutrients you must include in your diet without fail!

Research study has proved that protein can boost the immune system’s ability to battle pneumonia. Proteins not only play a role in building muscles but also help in the development of immune cells thereby helping you to fight deadly infections.

According to a study published in the Journal of Immunology, vitamin E holds great potential for protecting against bacterial infections like pneumonia. Vitamin E-rich diet not only kills bacterial cells in their lungs but also boosts the function of immune cells.

It is known that including foods rich in vitamin-C in your diet can help in improving your immunity and lowering your risk of bacterial infections. Vitamin C foods like citrus fruits, capsicum, garlic, broccoli can help in preventing diseases like pneumonia.