1 / 5

For several years, in India, some parts of Africa and South Asian and middle eastern countries, neem twig of datoon has been used to clean or brush the teeth. The twig has antibacterial properties and actively prevents plaque formation, bad breath and cavities. It also cleanses your pallet and improves the sensitivity of taste buds. These are easily available at street vendors and Ayurvedic shops. Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda tells you how to use datoon to brush your teeth.