We all know that menstruation is the time when you should up your hygiene quotient. But still, most of us become complacent when it comes to taking care of ourselves and the part of the body which requires some TLC during those days. General fatigue, cramps and uneasiness keep us from taking the right care and slipping from following optimal hygiene during those times. But there is so little we have to do to ensure that we maintain hygiene during those days. Here is all that you need to do:

Have separate panties for your periods: Yes, this is important. You might not know but your panties can turn out to be a breeding ground for bacteria and other germs. Especially, if you are using pads that you have to stick to your panties, keep a few spare ones. As even after washing them some of the remnant glue particles can stay in the panties and give rise to vaginal rashes or infections later. Also, there are chances that you might stain your panties and need to change them often. The stains could be difficult to remove and you might not be able to use them for regular use.

Use a natural vaginal wash: The vagina can self-clean, so you don’t have to use any kind of soap or vaginal wash to clean the area. However, there are chances that the dampness and sweat might make the area a breeding ground for bacteria which could lead to problems like rashes, itching, etc. It is necessary to wash the area properly. Using warm water and baking soda to clean the area often helps and restores the pH balance of the vagina even during those days.

Change your pads regularly: Of course on the days that you are bleeding heavily you might be changing the pads regularly like every four to six hours, but did you know you should be changing them frequently even when you are experiencing less flow? The reason being, the dampness in the area due to the soiled pad could give rise to itchiness, rashes or a fungal infection.

Use extra padding: The first two days after your periods start you might bleed heavily and stain your bed sheets during sleep. Use extra padding to counter this problem. Using simple homemade cotton pads and putting them at the rear end of your sanitary napkin during nights help to prevent stains when you sleep straight in your bed. They absorb the flow and keep your mind off such petty things promising a good night’s sleep.

Wash the folds of your skin properly: During periods it is imperative to wash your vaginal area carefully – the folds of the skin, the inner and outer lip of the vagina and also the folds of your thighs. Menstrual blood can spread wide and make the entire area messy.