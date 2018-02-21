Candiditis, a fungal infection that happens due to candida a type of yeast is known to set off an infection in the moist areas of the body like the mouth or the genital areas. Mostly, women suffer a lot from this infection which is referred to as vaginal thrush. However, men are not spared too. They too can get this infection – either due to unhygienic practices, due to fluctuation in blood sugar or having sex with an infected person. These kinds of infections need treatments. However, once they get an infection here are few things that they need to follow:

Get medical help: Yeast and fungal infection needs treatment and they don’t subside on their own. Generally, anti-fungal ointment or oral medications are prescribed to treat the condition. Once the cycle of the doses is complete usually the infections don’t recur soon.

Avoid having sex: Since this can increase fiction in the organ and make it difficult to deal with the problem. Get intimate and cosy with your partner but avoid getting into action till you are on medication.

Practice safe sex: Even if you feel like getting some action, then remember to always do it with a condom on, this works two ways – it prevents you from transmitting the infection to your partner and getting one from your partner in case she is also infected.

Be particular with hygiene: First, practice sexual monogamy to reduce your risk for a yeast infection. Then make sure you wash well down there to keep the penis and genitals clean and dry. If you are uncircumcised, clean under the foreskin with a mild soap and water.