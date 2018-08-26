1 / 8

Stress is a part and parcel of life. Stress can be harmful and can wreak your well-being. It causes depression, anxiety and high blood pressure as well. Furthermore, it can also lead to weight gain. "Research shows that high levels of stress can negatively affect one's metabolism leading to weight gain due to elevated cortisol levels. The elevated cortisol levels lead to stress-induced eating, increased cravings for sweets and junk food. This pattern particularly leads to an increase in fat deposition around the midriff. Often individuals tend to overeat in times of stress and that is when the insulin levels remain elevated causing a dip in blood sugar leading to cravings," says Delnaaz T Chanduwadia, Chief Dietician at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre. Here, she decodes the connection between stress and weight gain.