Know how to treat warts

Dr Kiran Godse, Consultant Dermatologist, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi- A Fortis Network Hospital explains you the causes and the treatment.

The clinical appearance of warts includes common warts, flat warts, plantar warts, periungual warts, filiform warts, and genital warts. The barber shops, beauty parlous, gyms and swimming pools may transfer viruses due to their, sometimes, unsanitary conditions.

Warts respond variably to a variety of treatment measures. These typically disappear spontaneously. But, sometimes it may take years.

Treatment includes salicylic acid preparations, cryosurgery, electrosurgery or a laser removal.

Home remedies: Hot water fomentation, foot scrubbers and application of salicylic acid paint.









