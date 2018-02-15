Sometimes you don't need a freak accident to cut your life short. Seemingly harmless items of clothing and accessories can do the job for you. If you are not careful, these everyday articles that you wear on your body can end up endangering your life. Watch out for these 5 things.

Shoelaces: Did you know that shoelaces are so dangerous that workplaces in the UK have started to ban them? Not tying your laces properly can cause them to loosen and undo themselves. If someone steps on your loose shoe laces, you can have a big, potentially dangerous fall. Laces can also increase the risk of freak accidents, especially if you work with heavy machinery. Loose shoelaces can get sucked into the machines dragging the person with them, causing death or amputation.

Earphones or headphones: If you have a habit of commuting with earphones on, you don't realise how you may be endangering your life. The term iPod Oblivion means a trance-like state caused when you are listening to music on your mp3 player, mobile phone, etc. It makes the listener oblivious to sounds of approaching vehicles, causing accidents. Earphone cords can also be wrapped around your throat by attackers to knock you out or to kill you.

Dupattas and shawls: There are many cases where Indian women riding pillion on bikes have died or been seriously injured due to shawls and dupattas entangling in the moving wheel. The piece of clothing can either cause the person to fall off the vehicle or result in accidental strangulation.

High heels: The long-term impact of wearing high heels include bone misalignment, strain on the joints, foot pain and nerve damage. But short term risks can be even scarier. It's difficult for many women to balance themselves on narrow heels and can potentially lead to a fall. At its best, it could cause a sprained ankle and at its worst, it could kill you.