If you experience itchy eyes, you will find it difficult to read, write, work and drive and it can be irritating and can cause a lot of trouble. Various factors like allergies, infections, and a few underlying medical conditions can cause ocular pruritus. Dry eye syndrome, allergic conjunctivitis, blepharitis and so on, can lead to it making your life difficult. You may experience itchy eyes due to the use of artificial tears, menopause, environmental conditions like smog, consumption of antidepressants and many more factors. You may exhibit symptoms like redness, sensitivity to light and burning of the eyes. If you want to get rid of your itchy eyes then do try these natural hacks and you can thanks us later! Do it the right way and notice the difference as these remedies will surely help you to relax and ease your pain. So, read the remedies carefully and get going!