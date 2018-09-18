1 / 6

A new research has revealed that probiotics can help treat symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Probiotics are live bacteria and yeast which help our digestive system by maintaining proper gut health. Dr Daniel Merenstein, Department of Family Medicine at Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington DC one of the lead authors said to medical News Today that ‘since most of the human immune system is found in the gastrointestinal tract, ingesting healthy bacteria may competitively exclude bacterial pathogens linked to gut infections and may prime the immune system to fight others.’ Previous studies have shown that Irritable Bowel Syndrome and microbes present in the intestine in our bodies are closely linked. IBS happens as result of suffering from an infection that disrupts the balance of healthy microbes present in the intestine. Probiotics like fermented milk products, yoghurt or kimchi can help people suffering from IBS. Some probiotics that you can have to easy symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome include buttermilk, pickles, olives in brine, miso soup, kefir or kombucha tea. Here are some other natural remedies for IBS.