The #MeToo campaign on social media had many Indian celebrities come forward this year. Most of them never leave a stone unturned when it comes to raising awareness about public health concerns and social problems on Twitter and Instagram. This year also many celebrities showed their support right from breast cancer awareness to pollution. Find out who did what!

Dia Mirza pledged her support to the #GiveHer5 campaign to help over 40 million girls continue their education. One in every five girls in India is forced to drop out of school just because she misses 5 days every month.

On the occasion of Global hand washing day earlier this year, Kajol stressed on targeted programmes for handwashing among kids. She also explained about the importance of handwashing behaviour change to prevent needless child deaths.

With the #DetectToDefeat campaign, Sunny Leone went topless for a video to create awareness about breast cancer campaign in the country.