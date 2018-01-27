Our body gets used to a level of energy through our nutrition and hunger pangs try to force energy intake back to its original level. However Omega-3 fatty acid contained food items such as fish and flaxseed, walnuts and chia seeds have the ability to control hunger pangs. Sonia Narang, Wellness Expert, Oriflame India and Celebrity nutritionist and dietitian Nmami Agarwal list down ways how Omega 3 can control hunger pangs.

Omega-3 fatty acids consist of three fats- Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). While EPA and DHA are found in fish oils, ALA is found in some vegetable oils, flaxseed and walnuts. All these play an important role in the cognitive function, normal growth, and development of a human body.

The appetite-suppressing chemical PUFA found in Omega-3 fatty acids have the ability to restrain hunger. It also helps increase leptin levels, which is of relevance for weight maintenance. These fatty acids suppress food intake, thus inducing weight loss.

* Including Omega-3 fatty foods in your daily diet also increases serotonin levels. Serotonin is a powerful brain chemical which brings down your food cravings and makes your stomach feel full without eating too much. Therefore, eating a handful of walnuts could be the key to losing weight as they can make you feel fuller for longer.