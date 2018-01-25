Ever wondered why you are always crabby during the periods? It's not just the PMS, the acne or the wet squishy pad between your legs. Menses also brings a host of health problems every month. Click ahead to know more

Migraine: Hormonal fluctuation around the time of periods can trigger migraine in a lot of women. The oestrogen levels dip just before the periods, which can cause throbbing headaches.

Colds: Studies say that ovulation makes your body's defences go weak. This is nature's way of ensuring pregnancy; that way, the immune system won't be strong enough to kill the sperm cells. Unfortunately, lowered defences could make you vulnerable to colds and infections.

Anemia: Heavy menstrual flow can lower your red blood cell count. Studies show that women who experience migraines during periods may also have risk of iron deficiency anaemia.

Irritable bowel: Some women experience worsening of their gastric symptoms, especially irritable bowel syndrome, during periods due to fluctuating hormones.

Halitosis: Hormones can dry up your mouth during periods, resulting in halitosis or bad breath. It would be a smart thing to carry mints and breathe fresheners around the time of your menstrual cycle.

Gum problems: Periodontitis or swollen gums are often seen during periods due to the fluctuation in sex hormones.