Did you know that the tooth enamel is the strongest substance in the human body? It plays a vital role in protecting our teeth from potential harm. Yet we tend to do a lot of damage to it, thanks to our reckless digestive habits. Here are seven harmful ways in which we erode the precious enamel of our teeth.

Not treating underlying acidity: Dental surgeon Dr Tanaya Pal from Smile Speak Dental names underlying acidity problems as one of the biggest causes tooth enamel erosion. Having foods that trigger acidity and not treating Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) can cause the stomach acids to enter the mouth. “These strong gastric acids end up having erosive effect on your teeth,” says Dr Pal.

Having too much citrus fruits: These days, diets prescribing detox and cleanses by drinking lemon water all day are all the rage. But there are studies that show why this might not be such a good thing for the teeth. The citric acid content in citrus fruits especially lemon erodes the enamel of the teeth. [1]

Eating too much pickle: As Indians, most of us can’t do without pickles at the side of our plate. But according to Dr Pal, our pickle fixation might cost us our precious dental enamel. Most pickles are packed with acetic acid or vinegar which is rough on the teeth.

Keeping gaps between meals: Blame it on our busy lifestyles, but most of us can’t eat regularly and on time. Dr Pal says that this could spell disaster for our teeth enamel which could erode as a result of the acid content in our mouths. “Don’t keep more that 2 ½ hour- 3 hour gap between meals. If you have had breakfast at 9: 30, have your lunch by 12: 30,” adds Dr Pal.

Drinking too much fizz: Remember that old tale of a human tooth dissolving in aerated beverage after a week? Seems there is some truth in it after all. Dr Pal warns against having too much of fizzy, coloured beverages that are high in sugar and acids that can dissolve the tooth enamel.

Drinking too much wine: Planning to unwind at night with a glass of red wine? Something tells us that your teeth wouldn’t appreciate it. Studies have proven that wine consumption can end up damaging our teeth enamel in the long run. [2]