Recently, there was news of pesticides being detected in noodles and a few years back, pesticides were detected in baby food. Did you know that pesticides could be present in the everyday items that you are using? Here are few things that might contain pesticides in excess amounts.

Fruits: Although every fruit contains a few pesticides, it is seen that fruits like apples, peaches, grapes and strawberries might contain 13 different pesticides present in a single piece. So wash fruits properly before eating without fail.

Vegetables: As pesticides are sprayed over vegetables to prevent infestation by pests, there is a high chance that the residues might be left on vegetables like green vegetables, tomatoes and bell peppers. Potatoes contain more pesticides than any other vegetable, says Nutritionist Anvesha Sharma.

Water: Yes, the tap water that you might be drinking every day might be loaded with pesticides as it is derived and processed from groundwater.

Shampoo: Not every shampoo but the ones that are used to kill head lice contain high amounts of pesticides.