Many women face a lot of discomforts during menopause – hot flashes, low libido, vaginal dryness – what have you. These symptoms are an outcome of dip in estrogen levels that mark menopause. Some women might have to go on hormone replacement therapy to counter the effects of menopause, however, HRT have its own side-effects. But there are other natural ways to deal with the discomforts of menopause which are safe and have no side-effects. Essential oils also help to deal with certain symptoms of menopause and promise better relief. Here are list of some essential oils that are beneficial for menopausal women.