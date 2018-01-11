Essential oils are known to provide relief from pain including toothache and joint pain. However, not many know that these oils can also help in the treatment of various dental problems including infections and dental caries. Here are few essential oils that can provide relief from common oral problems.

Cinnamon oil: Studies have shown that it is safe to use cinnamon oil in healthy patients with dentures for the treatment of oral candidiasis.

Eucalyptus oil: It shows an inhibitory effect on oral pathogens like Lactobacillus acidophilus. It acts as an anticariogenic agent, a compound that prevents prevent tooth decay by fighting cavities.

Lavender oil: Lavender oil shows a powerful antimicrobial activity lowering the risk of bacterial infections in the mouth. It is used in dental clinics as anxiolytic agent to reduce patients’ anxiety and reduce the pain of needle insertion.

Lemon oil: This essential oil is known to act as an effective remedy against candidiasis caused by C. albicans. This is due to the powerful antimicrobial activity of lemons.