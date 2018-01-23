If you suffer from diarrhoea, the first and foremost is to eat light and follow BRAT diet. However, you need to ensure electrolyte balance and have foods that are easy on the stomach. Here are few health drinks that can help you to do so.

Sugar and salt water: What is the best remedy than drinking a glass of sugar and salt solution? This is the most effective and easy-to-make at home drink you can have at anytime of the day to ensure salt and water balance in the body.

Kanji: Another most effective and popular natural remedy to deal with diarrhoea is rice kanji. A traditional remedy, rice kanji helps in soothing the stomach discomfort and keeps you feel full.

Coconut water: It is another simple natural remedy that is light on the stomach and also helps in restoring the lost electrolytes due to diarrhoea. It also soothes the irritated digestive lining.

Buttermilk: Drink a glass of plain buttermilk as it soothes the inflamed stomach lining and helps in minimising the stress on the stomach. It is rich in probiotics, which helps in treating the condition.