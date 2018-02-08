Back pain can be caused due to various reasons. However, here are few things you must do to avoid back pain.

This is because, it can put pressure on the spine and lead to back pain in the long run.

It is important to have a healthy weight as being too thin can put you at risk of broken bones.

Not just being too thin, even being on the heavier side can put your back in trouble. Extra pounds will put stress on the back.

Quit smoking as it might reduce blood pressure to the spine and increase your risk of back pain and spinal problems.

Be careful while lifting heavy objects as it might hurt your spine, which in turn can lead to back problems.