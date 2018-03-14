Throat cancer is one of the common causes of cancer in India, specifically in men. While the risk factors of throat cancer are many, knowing about the early signs can help you to diagnose the cancer at an early stage. Dr Sanjiv Badhwar, Consultant and Head – ENT, Head Neck Robotic Surgeon, Otolaryngologist, Mumbai lists 7 common signs of throat cancer.

Cough: If you have been coughing for more than a week, then it is a sign to visit a doctor and know the root cause of it. It could be an early sign of cancer.

Difficulty to swallow: One of the common signs of throat cancer is facing difficulty in swallowing. While most of us ignore this condition, it might indicate cancer and hence, should not be ignored.

Ear pain: As throat cancer leads to formation of mass in the thrat region, in some cases, it can hinder or suppress the nerve in the ear leading to ear pain. Consult your doctor if the pain in the ears fails to subside in 4-5 days with medications.

Sore throat: It is common to experience sore thraot during witners and seasonal changes, but sore throat that doesn't improve with time or medications is a sign to worry. It can also be a symptom of throat cancer.

Ulcer: If you are experiencing mouth ulcers frequently or if it doesn't improve or stay for more than 15-20 days, you should consult a doctor. It might indicate throat cancer.