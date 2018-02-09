Diet management is crucial for people suffering from diabetes. While a lot of emphasis is laid on the carbohydrate and fat content in the diet, less is talked about protein requirements for diabetics. However, dietary protein is essential for diabetics as it helps in regulating blood glucose levels, control blood pressure and improve lipid profiles. However, too much of protein can be damaging to the kidneys, so better talk to a dietician to know how much protein is needed for you. But if you are wondering which are the best protein-rich foods for diabetics here are a few of them.

Legumes and pulses: A study published in the Canadian Journal of Diabetes in the year 2016 showed that consuming five cups of pulses or legumes per week reduces the risk for cardiovascular disease improves satiety, reduces food intake and regulates body weight, which can reduce obesity risk and in turn, improve diabetes management. In fact, pulses and legumes form a major portion of the Indian diet [1].

Nuts and seeds: Not all but there are a few nuts which are low in calories and have adequate amounts of protein in them. They can be used as a snack and just munch on a few will keep you satiated. There are studies that say that tree nuts such as almonds, walnuts and seeds like sunflower seeds improve blood sugar levels in individuals with type II diabetes [2].

Soya: Studies have shown that unsweetened soy foods and isoflavones have a protective influence on type II diabetes. However, stay away from processed soya products like soya milk or snacks which could have sugar in it that could raise the glucose levels [3].

Fish and seafood: Studies have found that people who ate fish regularly had lesser chances of suffering from diabetic retinopathy which is common in most people with fluctuating blood sugar levels [4].

Chicken and poultry products: Lean chicken also helps to keep the blood sugar levels low and have a hypoglycaemic effect. In fact, studies have shown that chicken as compared to other protein sources is a great inclusion for diabetics in diet management [5].

Eggs: A study published in the British Journal of Medicine in the year 2011, stated that for people suffering from type II diabetes who had two eggs a day had a reduction in bad or LDL cholesterol, improved lipid profiles, had blood pressure and blood sugar levels under control [6].