Ramphal, also known as bullock’s heart or Annona reticulata, is not very popular in the Indian markets. But when you find some next time, make sure you pick these up. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar tells you why you should eat this fruit more often.

Are you pre-diabetic or have diabetes and are wondering which is the best fruit for you? Ramphal is the one, with its minerals and blood glucose lowering properties. It also has anti cancer properties.

If you are above 30 and suffer from adult acne, you must eat this fruit. Its buttery inside will nourish you back to your glowing face phase.

If you have a poor immune system and fall sick with every weather change, you must try having ramphal. Its Vitamin A will not just boost your immunity and its B vitamins will help cut down the inflammation too.