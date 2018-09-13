1 / 8

Do you skip your work due to that discomforting common cold? Are you unable to attend your friend’s wedding due to that annoying runny nose? Don’t worry, we tell you how to prevent the common cold. Common cold can be a nuisance due to which you will not be able to perform your daily chores with ease. You may experience symptoms like a cough, headache, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat and so on. Rhinovirus is the most common one which can lead to a common cold and can affect your quality of life. Apart from it, there are different viruses which can also lead to a common cold. So, what you have to do is just take these preventive measures and you are sorted! Make sure you follow these smart tricks religiously and keep cold at bay. Try these tips right away! Get, set and go!