What exactly your heart rate is? Well, it is the speed of your heart beat that is measured by the number of times your heart pounds per unit time. There are several factors that either increase the heart rate or lower it. The most common ones leading to a spike in heart rate are fever, stress, fright, activity level, age, anaemia, use of stimulants, overactive thyroid gland, heart disease. Those that reduce heart rate are breathing, vegal stimulation (stimulation of vagus nerve by delivering electrical impulses to it), illness and medication. Doctors say, neither of these extremes are good for your heart and you should know ways of maintaining a normal heart rate which is 60 to 100 beats per minute (BPM) in normal resting adults. These natural remedies will help you keep your heart rate normal.