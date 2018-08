1 / 8

Tofu is rich in iron, magnesium, copper, phosphorous, calcium and potassium and can help you to improve your overall well-being. It contains isoflavones which can help you to keep cancer at bay. According to a study, consuming soy protein lowers blood sugar and insulin levels and cut down your risk of diabetes. It is abundant in protein, phosphorus, and sodium and is a wonderful food for your kidney health. Tofu contains coagulants which can improve your liver functioning.Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur, dishes out a magnificent honey ginger tofu and veggie stir-fry recipe for you. Enjoy your weekend!