An apple can keep allergies at bay and also keeps your immune system healthy. Apples are loaded with a flavonoid, quercetin which effectively protect against allergic reactions. Try to have an apple daily, but make sure you eat organically grown apples. You can eat apples plain as a healthy snack, toss them in a fruit salad or slice them into oatmeal. In fact, a glass of apple juice is also a good choice.