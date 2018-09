1 / 8

Pancreas which is present in the visceral cavity and is covered by the stomach and duodenum secretes pancreatic enzymes and hormones. Inflammation of the pancreas can lead to pancreatitis which can be painful. Pancreatitis can be acute and chronic and it can affect your quality of life and can lower your productivity. It secrets insulin and digestive enzymes and a proper functioning of the pancreas can help you to stay healthy and fit. But, if you are suffering from pancreatitis you may exhibit symptoms like nausea, abdominal pain and cramps, fever, vomiting and indigestion. So, along with the doctor’s medication, follow this diet guidelines.