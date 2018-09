1 / 8

Pineapple can be called as a tropical fruit which is loaded with vitamins, enzymes and antioxidants. It is low in calories and can strengthen your bones as it is jam-packed with manganese. The might fruit is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants and can be beneficial for your eye health as it cuts down your risk of macular degeneration. Due to this magnificent fruit’s bromelain levels, you may be able to reduce your blood clotting. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur, dishes out this delicious pineapple chicken recipe for you. Just try making it right away. Relish!