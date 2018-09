1 / 8

Jamun is carminative, anti-scorbutic and diuretic in nature and can improve your well-being. It contains polyphenolic compounds and can help you to tackle diabetes, asthma and arthritis. It contains iron and can help you to purify your blood naturally. It is a coolant and can aid your digestion and keep diarrhoea at bay. It is abundant in vitamin C and can help you to get rid of bleeding gums. It is also rich in antioxidants and can slow down your ageing and keep your lungs healthy. So, stay healthy and eat jamun.