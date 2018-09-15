1 / 8

Copper is one of the most important nutrients of the body and is vital for your survival. The might copper can be found in all your body tissues and plays a key role in the formation of your red blood cells. Furthermore, it also helps you to boost your immunity and maintain nerve cells. Copper also plays a role in energy production and collagen formation. It exists in the Liver, brain, heart, kidneys, and skeletal muscle. If you suffer from a copper deficiency, it can affect your brain. Moreover, it can also put you at the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Copper deficiency can also cause osteoporosis as it can affect your bones. So, just make sure that you get some copper intake by opting for the foods which are jam-packed with copper. Stay in top shape by eating these copper-rich foods and you can thank us later! What are you waiting for? Just, get going!