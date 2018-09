2 / 6

Helps lower stress and anxiety: A study published in the Indian Journal Of Psychological Medicine proved that ashwagandha plays an important role when it comes to lowering stress and anxiety levels. For the study, 64 participants with a history of chronic stress and anxiety were given capsules of ashwagandha extract each up to 300 mg/capsule twice daily. The individuals were kept on the capsules of 60 days and at the end of the study it was noted that consumption of ashwagandha between 500-600mg everyday can increase the resistance of an individual towards stress and anxiety.