Measles has become a global health burden with not just the East but also the West witnessing major measles outbreak at the present. It mostly affects people in childhood and it can be severe and fatal if it hits someone below the age of 5 years. Although vaccines against measles have certain side-effects, experts say, the necessity of this vaccine definitely outweighs the side effects for which parents should consider it a must to get their children vaccinated against measles at the right time. A rash consisting of large and flat blotches, fever, runny nose and cough, sensitivity to cough, irritation or a burning sensation in the eyes, Koplik’s spots which are small white spots with bluish centres on the inner lining of cheeks and inside the mouth are symptoms that indicate you have got measles. An appropriate diet prepares your body to tackle the situation, say the doctors. Hence, it is important for you to know what to eat and what not to while suffering from measles for a quick recovery.