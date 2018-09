1 / 8

Serotonin controls blood pressure levels and it is a vital hormone because it influences mood and sleeping patterns. It is also necessary for you to aid your digestive health by regulating your bowel movements. It can also help you to reduce your depression, anxiety, get rid of nausea, heal your wounds and maintain bone health. It can help you to stay focused, can calm you down and can help you to stay happy. So, make sure that you eat serotonin rich foods to fight serotonin deficiency. Just, grab these foods and you can thank us later!