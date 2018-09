1 / 5

It’s a great source of protein, easy to cook and good to eat. Problem? We all believe that it’s an alternative to calorie-high rice. Truth? One cup of cooked quinoa has 222 calories, that even more than brown rice (218 Kcal). What you need to do is portion it out in a way that you get the benefits and still eat lesser calories. A portion size of the size of your fist is enough!