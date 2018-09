1 / 5

Yes, this fruit has amazing taste can help you finally get the sound sleep that you have been yearning for all day. A study conducted by researchers at Taipei Medical University in Taiwan saw that volunteers who ate two kiwis an hour before hitting the bed, slept almost a full extra hour. Full of vitamins C and E, serotonin and folate, kiwi induces sleep due to the serotonin, the chemical that regulates sleep cycle.