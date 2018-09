1 / 6

You all know what high blood pressure is, and for the uninitiated, in simple words, it’s the pressure with which blood flows in your artery walls. And with time, the higher rate of flow might cause the blood vessel to damage and lead to heart diseases, stroke, kidney problems among other things. And you, probably by now, also know that a diet low in sodium and rich in foods containing potassium, calcium and magnesium has the ability to prevent or help normalise the numbers. But do you know what specific foods to consume that can have helpful effects? Here's your guide…