When it comes to skin care, it’s never too early and too late to start a healthy beauty regimen. If you follow these simple beauty home remedies by celeb dermat Dr Rashmi Shetty, you will see a major improvement in your skin’s texture this year. Start following these today!

Cucumber, lemon and honey frozen cleanser: Did you know that a frozen facial exfoliant makes a great skin cleanser? Cucumbers and honey are naturally cooling agents that gently clean and moisturize your skin. Simply puree the cucumber, add a squeeze of lemon juice and a drizzle of honey, pour into an ice tray and freeze. Rub these frozen cubes over your face and neck and let its juice sit on your face for 10 minutes before rinsing.

Egg mask: Eggs act as natural skin nourishers. An egg mask lifts and hydrates the skin instantly, but remember to put in some essential oils (jojoba if your skin is dry, lavender if your skin is flushed, or basil if it is acne prone) to mask the smell.

Honey and flour mask: Mix together 1 tbsp of flour, and 1 tsp of honey with 1 tsp of warm water. Dip a cotton pad or a piece of muslin cloth into the mix, and apply it to the problem zone. Remove after 10-15 minutes. Works best for all skin types suffering from blackheads on nose and chin. People with extra sensitive skin should avoid this.

Saffron oil: Saffron is a timeless ingredient that makes you look young. Add saffron with coconut oil and apply it on your face during your night-time washing routine. You will immediately notice your skin glow.