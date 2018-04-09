A smile is a curve that sets everything straight but you definitely didn't know these facts about a smile. Scroll through to find out.

Tell you whether a man is a sexist or not -- Who thought a smile can be a gateway to a man's beliefs. A study published in the journal Sex Roles says that you predict whether a man is sexist or not on a first date by watching how he smiles, his attitude and the kind of words he uses while interacting with women. The study says that men who smile less, are less approachable and are less friendly in their speech are more likely to be sexist.

Babies time their smiles to make you smile -- According to research published in the journal PLOS ONE, babies time their smiles to get the perfect response from the other person. The study also found that babies have their goals while interacting even before four months of age.

Can make you look young -- A German study recently proved that if you want to look younger you don't need any face lifts or surgeries, all you need to do is smile a lot. The study published in the journal Psychology and Ageing Reports that the simple act of smiling takes years off a person's age.

Alcohol can make your smile contagious -- According to a study published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science, when your are drunk, and alcohol has had an effect on you, you can make your smile contagious. People are more likely to respond to your smile under the influence of alcohol.