Many people find comfort in the toilet and tend to do more than the needful. However, with a lot of germs lingering around your toilet, here are a few things you should never take inside your toilet.

Mobile phones: Even though it has become a common phenomenon these day, you must avoid taking mobile phones inside the toilet as it becomes the carrier of germs.

Make-up products: You use your makeup products really close to your eyes and lips, avoid carrying them to the washroom.

Some people like to eat on the toilet seat. It will only help you ingest germs hence is a big NO-NO.

Some people suffering from constipation tend to drink coffee and tea on the toilet seat. You must avoid doing it.