A lot of your hair's mood depends on the way you dry your hair after a wash. In fact, it is very important to take proper care of your hair while it is wet because your hair is more prone to dirt and breakage. Make sure you follow the most less damaging method to save your hair from damage. Let's take a look at a few ways.

Natural sun drying: This is probably the best method. Go to the terrace for a while after bath and let some Vitamin D soak in.

Fan drying: Many people do this but there are chances that you catch a cold because too cold air on wet hair doesn't seem like a great idea.

Wind drying: Many people with scarcity of time tend to dry their hair with the help of the strong wind in their car, etc. This is the worst thing you can do to your hair. Not only this method attracts tons of dirt, the strong wind also causes breakage.

Cold dry: Cold air again might make you feel too cold but unlike fan it'll selectively target portions of hair you want to dry. Avoiding the scalp you can semi-dry your hair with cold dry.