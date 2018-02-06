Fake eyelashes help you upgrade your look in a jiffy. But things can get really tricky when you get to the shop and see so many varieties of false eyelashes. You'll see various types of fake eyelashes and all of them have different purposes too. Here's a bit about each type that will help you decide better.

Natural human hair lashes As the name suggests these are lashes that are made up of real human hair. This should be your best bet if you want very natural looking lashes, however, what you must keep in mind is that they are delicate and also cost more. That being said, natural human hair lashes helps you achieve long and curled lashes.

Individual Lashes In this procedure, you get single strands of eyelashes planted into your eyelids. These fake lashes last for a really long time and need professional help.

Individual flare lashes Similar to individual lashes these are semi-permanent false lashes with a flare. They add volume to your natural eye-lashes and stays for quite a few months. However, you have to consult a professional to get this done. You might want to go with this because it stays for quite some time and looks very natural.

Coloured eyelashes These are simply lashes that are coloured to give you perky look. They come in different patterns. If you want to add drama to your look, go for it.

Long-short lashes Long-short lashes have a bold pattern of lashes long and short in length one after the other like in the picture. This kind of pattern gives makes the lashes look longer without making them look fake. Same length lashes look too neat to look real.