There are so many types of eyeliners available these days and if you're confused which one is the most effective read it till the end.

Gel eyeliner: It usually comes in a small container and along with it you get a brush especially designed to apply it properly. Although, you'll be mesmerized with its finish, the jet black colour, I would just like to give you heads up that it isn't very easy to apply, especially for beginners and also doesn't stay for long. It hardens after a while and becomes difficult to apply.

Felt-tip eyeliner: Fairly new in India, the felt-tip eyeliner is quite similar to the sketch pens we used when we were kids, except it comes designed in a way that it becomes easy to apply. However, as lovely as its finish and its colour is, the only issue with it is that it dries up real quick and doesn't last long.

Brush tip pen eyeliner: Gigi Hadid recently launched her collection in India and it had such eye liner too. Brilliant finish, amazing colour and very easy to use. In fact, it is too handy to carry too. Although, it is a bit on the expensive side, it is value for money.

Shadow used as eyeliner: If you're makeup skills are good, you can go for this, however, since it is powdery you might want to use a eye-primer first. Also, it tends to smudge quickly too.