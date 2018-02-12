Glitter mascara is the love of the season these days and as cool as it may look, it is tricky and can give you a tough time if not used the right way. Here are a few things you must keep in mind.

Apply only on the tips: You don't want attention taken away from your eye colour and eyebrows. Apply it only on the tip of your eyelashes for a better finish.

Little goes a long way: Little in quantity or light in colour, use glitter mascara only a bit and see its magic.

Choose colours that match the rest of your makeup: Yes! Play safe with basic golden or bronze colour first then go ahead with bright colours like pink and purple.

Keep the rest of the makeup subtle: Avoid blush or highlight in bright colours if you are planning to wear glitter mascara.