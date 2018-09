1 / 6

Body odour, foul breath and smelly armpits are some of the biggest turnoffs ever! But for those suffer from it, getting rid of body odour can be a constant struggle. Smelly armpits are caused by bacteria on the skin breaking down naturally secreted molecules contained within sweat. The food we eat and our general diet practices are linked to how we smell. A study by Department of Psychology, Macquarie University, Sydney, showed that greater fruit and vegetable intake is significantly associated with more pleasant smelling sweat (with more floral, fruity, sweet and medicinal qualities), independent of sweat intensity. Here are some foods you must eat of you want to smell pleasant all day long!