Here are some tips to prevent common hair concerns, by Dr Amit Karkhanis, Medical Cosmetologist & Director, Dr. Tvacha Clinic

Grease: While normally, we don’t recommend washing your hair too often, it might just be necessary during the summers to get rid of the dirt and excess oil/grease.

Sun damage: the UV rays from the sun can not only damage your skin but also your hair. They break down the keratin bonds of the hair making it weaker and more prone to damage. Opt for UV protection based hair products. Wearing a hat when possible might be helpful too.

Frizz: Due to high temperatures and humidity, the cuticle covering the hair shaft gets disrupted when the shaft absorbs moisture from the air, taking away the shine and the otherwise smooth texture.Opt for an anti-frizz serum or spray and replace heavier hair products with lighter ones!