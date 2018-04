Home / Photo Gallery / Skin care: Follow these summer beauty tips

Skin care: Follow these summer beauty tips

Dr Vandana Punjabi, Consultant Dermatologist, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital tell you how to tackle sunburn.

Before stepping out, wear a broad spectrum sun block for keeping the harmful UV rays at bay.

Use hats, long sleeved clothes, closed footwear and sunglasses. This will help you combat the harmful UV rays.

Use a sun block evenly and liberally on all exposed areas. Seek your dermatologist's advice on which one to get for your skin.

Wear a lip guard with sun block SPF 30 + to prevent damage to your lips.









