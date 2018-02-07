Sure you have got massages and facials but there can be nothing better than a relaxing bath. You can, in fact, create a different experience in your bath every day depending on your mood. You can either use Epsom salt to ease away achy muscles or use charcoal bath bombs to detox your skin. Here’s how you can have the most amazing bath of your life.

For a colourful bath Poppy and hemp essential oils will not only give a perfect shade of fuschia to your bath but will also help you relax. Path drying your body with a soft towel after the bath will make you feel like a queen.

For DIY delight Give yourself regular milk baths like Cleopatra to keep your skin hydrated and nourished. Just add three cups of organic milk, three tablespoons honey, four tablespoons of Epson salt and 10-12 drops of lavender oil to your bath and be sure to dissolve the honey and milk. The lactic acid in milk will slough away dead skin cells while hydrating your skin.

For the softest skin Before you get into the bath, use a dry brush to slough away dead skin cells. This helps to smoothen rough skin and also improves blood circulation to the skin surface, leaving the skin glowing. It is particularly helpful on rough areas like the knees and elbows. Then while you are in the bath, you can add some milk for the softest skin. Milk can help lock in tons of moisture into your skin.