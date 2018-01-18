Your hair tips are the most ignored part of your hair. Even in the oiliest of scalps, the hair roots appear to be the driest. That's because the scalp doesn't make enough sebum that could travel all the way to the tips. But apart from causing split ends, dry hair ends can be quite unsightly and make your hair look unhealthy. Here are some ways in which you can care for your hair tips.

Comb gently: Rough combing can cause hair damage and breakage. So comb your hair all the way down gently. Untangle your knots with patience and resist the urge to go at it roughly.

Use a wooden comb: Your hair loves wooden combs because they help in even distribution of sebum, giving your hair a moisturised look with health-looking roots.

Deep condition hair ends: Apply a generous amount of hair conditioner to the hair tips while you are washing your hair and leave it on for a longer time.

Avoid heat treatment: Avoid using hair irons on the tips because heat can dry out the ends. Also, point the hair dryer away from the tips while drying your hair. To minimise the damage, use a heat protecting spray.

Tie up your hair: Exposure to the elements can strip your hair of its moisture. Tie up your hair into a tight plait or bun while travelling. Alternatively, use a scarf to protect your hair from the harsh sunlight, wind and dust.

Tie up your hair while sleeping: Leaving your hair open while sleeping causes hair damage due to friction. Tie it up when you hit the bed.

Trim from time to time: Sometimes, your hair ends may resist all care and still look dry and unhealthy. So don't be afraid to go snip happy on your hair ends.